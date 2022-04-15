I Am Not Alone: Armenia’s Velvet Revolution

A forensic look at the 40 days of civic action that brought down a corrupt leader in 2018.

How long does it take to overthrow a corrupt government?

In Armenia, it took just 40 days for the 2018 “Velvet Revolution” to unseat a powerful and corrupt leader.

This gripping anatomy-of-a-revolution documentary takes a forensic look at those 40 days when a combination of social media, songs and quick thinking helped opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan lead a people’s movement of non-violent action – with astonishing results.