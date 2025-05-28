Nowhere to Belong

Mass deportations of Haitians from the Dominican Republic are tearing families apart and causing widespread fear.

In October 2024, the Dominican Republic announced a plan to deport 10,000 undocumented Haitians per week, despite calls from the United Nations to halt deportations to Haiti, where gang violence and hunger are worsening.

Fault Lines follows the stories of Maria, a 16-year-old girl deported alone to a country she has never been to, and Denise, a mother sent across the border with her baby, separated from her children. Fault Lines follows immigration agents as they detain people in the streets, using physical features to identify who is Haitian.

We meet families trying to reunite and press government officials about detaining children, breastfeeding women, and others who may be protected under law. As more people are expelled to a country in collapse, the film captures the fear, uncertainty, and human cost of the crackdown.