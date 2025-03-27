Kids Under Fire

The war in Gaza has killed about 17,500 children since October 2023, most of whom have died in indiscriminate bombings. Yet a deeply unsettling subset of these deaths stands apart – children arriving at trauma centres with gunshot wounds.

Doctors in Gaza report seeing these cases nearly every day. Their accounts, corroborated across hospitals and over time, suggest a disturbing pattern. This is not random. It is systematic.

This film investigates these atrocities through the testimonies of healthcare workers from the United States who witnessed them and tells the story of four-year-old Mira al-Darini. Mira was shot in the head outside her family’s tent in Khan Younis but survived against all odds, thanks to Dr Mimi Syed on her first mission to Gaza. Mira’s case is not isolated. American doctors describe treating dozens of children with nearly identical injuries, linking these horrors to the Israeli military, supported heavily by US funding.