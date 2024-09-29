Starving Gaza

A Palestinian doctor tries to save severely malnourished children amid Israel’s US-backed illegal siege on Gaza.

Ahmed Nasser is one of a handful of doctors in north Gaza treating scores of children for malnutrition. The odds of saving lives are against him as he does not have the resources he needs. Israel has cut off food, fuel and water, resulting in a man-made famine that is unprecedented in its scale and pace. Every Palestinian in Gaza is food insecure and dozens have died from dehydration and malnutrition.

Israel and its closest ally, the United States, deny that Israel is blocking humanitarian aid, which is a war crime. But we worked with Palestinian reporters in Gaza and used open-source data to investigate how Israel has killed civilians seeking aid and attacked humanitarian networks.