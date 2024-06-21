‘The Night Won’t End’: Biden’s War on Gaza

From air strikes to field executions, Fault Lines investigates the killings of civilians by the Israeli military in Gaza and the role of the United States in the war.

As Israel’s bombing campaign continues in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis deepens to catastrophic levels, the Biden administration has not wavered in its support for Israel.

United States weapons transfers – from 2,000-pound bombs to artillery shells and tanks – have been a crucial part of the Israeli military campaign.

Fault Lines worked with journalists in Gaza to profile three families as they try to survive the war.

Together with Airwars, Fault Lines also investigated an air strike on December 11 in north Gaza in which more than 100 people from the same family were killed.

Numerous attacks on civilians – including that on Hind Rajab and her relatives in late January – have raised international concern and questions over continuing US support.

Fault Lines partnered with Forensic Architecture and Earshot to investigate that attack.