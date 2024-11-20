All That Remains

Fault Lines follows the journey of a 13-year-old amputee from Gaza named Leyan as she seeks treatment in the US.

Leyan Abu al-Atta, a 13-year-old girl from Gaza who lost her leg in an Israeli attack, is one of thousands of children who have lost limbs in this war in what experts say is likely one of the most intense mass-disabling events of children in our lifetimes.

Fault Lines follows Leyan’s journey as she makes her way to the United States for medical treatment in the hopes of overcoming a spinal cord injury and walking again on prosthetic legs. Along the way, we witness Leyan’s perseverance, her family’s unwavering love in the wake of her life-changing injury and an intimate portrait of what lies ahead for the child amputees of Gaza.