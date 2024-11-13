The Return of Trump

Fault Lines examines how Donald Trump won back the White House, and what it means for the US and the world.

Donald Trump has won back the White House. More than 74 million Americans voted for the embattled former president – making him the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years.

Fault Lines examines how the 2024 election was shaped by Republican and Democratic campaign strategies, as well as key issues like the economy, immigration, and the genocide in Gaza. And what a second Trump presidency could mean for the US and the world.