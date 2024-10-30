Muscle Inc.: The New Frontier of Bodybuilding Drugs

Fitness influencers are marketing dangerous new classes of performance-enhancing drugs to their teenage followers.

Performance-enhancing drugs were once a closely guarded secret in the bodybuilding world, but a new generation of fitness influencers is openly sharing their use on social media and marketing dangerous new substances known as research chemicals to their teenage followers.

These new drugs have been linked to organ damage, heart failure and, in some cases, death. Their sale for human use is illegal but social media companies and the Federal Drug Administration are seemingly unable or unwilling to stop their spread.

In this episode of Fault Lines, we take you inside the deadly market for research chemicals and introduce you to their suppliers, marketers, and victims.