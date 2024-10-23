Deadly Heat

Fault Lines examines the danger of extreme heat in Florida for workers while politicians roll back protections.

As temperatures rise around the globe, working outdoors is becoming more dangerous. In the United States, the watchdog group Public Citizen says up to 2,000 workers are dying every year.

In September 2023, Salvador Garcia Espitia travelled to Florida to harvest sugar cane. He wanted to support his family in Mexico, especially his young son who needed medical treatment. On his first day of work, Salvador collapsed due to heatstroke and died days later at the age of 26.

Fault Lines travelled to Florida, which leads the country in heat-related emergencies, to examine why lawmakers blocked efforts to protect outdoor workers from the heat.