51 Years Behind Bars

Fault Lines investigates why Tennessee imposes the longest sentences in the United States on juveniles convicted of murder.

Almost every country in the world treats juveniles who commit murder differently to the United States.

This is particularly true in Tennessee, where the state sentences juvenile offenders to a quasi-life sentence of 51 years.

Fault Lines investigates the case of Almeer Nance, convicted of felony murder for an armed robbery he took part in as a 16-year-old in 1996. He received a sentence of 51 years and has no meaningful opportunity to have a second chance in life to reconnect with his family.