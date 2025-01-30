Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East
Explained
Opinion
Sport
Video
More
Show more sections
Features
Economy
Human Rights
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Podcasts
play
Live
Click here to search
search
Navigation menu
caret-left
Trending
US plane crash
Donald Trump
Gaza
Ukraine war
Photos
caret-right
Toggle Play
Is $50 million being used to fund condoms in Gaza?
Fact Check
Is $50 million being used to fund condoms in Gaza?
Published On 30 Jan 2025
30 Jan 2025