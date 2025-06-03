The programme earthrise follows the progress of the UN’s Al-Mizan: A Covenant for the Earth during the year after its launch.

What role could a major religion play in tackling the environmental crisis? In Restoring the Balance, earthrise explores how a groundbreaking Islamic environmental charter – Al-Mizan: A Covenant for the Earth – is inspiring action across continents. From its high-profile launch at the United Nations Environment Assembly in Kenya, to grassroots projects in the United Kingdom and water-stressed communities in Jordan, presenter Amanda Burrell follows its journey over the course of a year. Along the way, she meets ecotheologians, farmers, faith leaders, and youth activists all drawing on Islamic principles of stewardship, justice, and balance (“mizan”) to protect the planet. As climate and nature breakdown intensifies, could Islam help restore harmony between humanity and the natural world?