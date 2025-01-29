Changing the System from Within

earthrise explores two movements guiding us back to harmony with nature – one rooted in Buddhism and the other in science.

earthrise explores how personal development is driving systems to change.

At the Plum Village, Europe’s largest Buddhist monastery, presenter Amanda Burrell finds out how the teachings of Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh are helping people reconnect with Earth. She speaks to climate campaigner Christiana Figueres about the transformative impact that mindfulness and concepts such as interbeing have had on her work, including successfully negotiating the Paris Agreement in 2015.

In Sweden, Amanda meets Erik Fernholm and others from the Inner Development Goals, an organisation which has synthesised the latest scientific research to create a roadmap linking inner transformation to systems change. At their lively annual summit, she sees how these ideas are going mainstream, with big businesses such as IKEA and even the United Nations getting on board.