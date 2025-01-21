The call to remember

earthrise explores how the Indigenous call to remember our place within nature is resonating in the UK.

This is the story of how people are rediscovering their connection to Earth, inspired by wisdom keepers who have never forgotten what it means to live in harmony with nature.

At the United Kingdom’s Medicine Festival, thousands of attendees hear of the urgent need to reconnect from Indigenous leaders, including Noke Hoi chief Pina Varinawa, Hawaiian elder Puna Kalama Dawson, and Zulu healer Philiswa Makhaye. They have travelled far from home, hoping to lead to transformation for people and the planet.

A mentorship with Native American elders ignited a quest by Mac Macartney to revive the traditions of his homeland, the British Isles, from his retreat centre, Embercombe. He believes we can all, with effort, return to our Indigenous roots.

This is echoed by Ashaninka leader Benki Piyako, together with Samburu scientist Stella Napanu and Otomi-Toltec elder Mindahi Bastida at a nature-based solutions conference at Oxford University.