As the planet tips towards a point of no return, we look at how youth across the world are demanding climate action now.

Protests and activism have the potential to bring about transformative, rapid change. But with big corporations making hefty profits while simultaneously polluting the planet, the appetite for climate action is limited and for many an inconvenience. Despite this, climate protesters have taken to the streets by the thousands to demand action now.

The film Now or Never follows climate activists who have a stark warning for those in power: humans will not survive if nothing is done about climate change. While many see their methods as unconventional and often inconvenient, they are now a necessary means to bring the reality of the climate crisis to the attention of the world. What will happen if we continue to ignore our dying Earth?