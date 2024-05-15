A look at the challenges for those fighting to save the vital ecosystems of the oceans off Costa Rica.

Rising ocean temperatures have become a worrying trend over the past few decades and pose a threat to sea life. The waters off Costa Rica are host to some of the most diverse corals in the Pacific, and they attract numerous sharks and rays throughout the year. Marine conservation is a priority for this small Central American country. Those trying to protect the oceans, however, are being challenged by a determined fishing industry that wants to exploit this diversity at the expense of disappearing species.

The film The Last Shark is a captivating look at how local marine conservationists are creating initiatives to understand and protect Costa Rica’s vibrant offshore ecosystems.