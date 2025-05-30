DigiDocs Wild Magnolias

In New Orleans, a vibrant tradition lives on, stitched into the hearts and hands of its youth. The Wild Magnolias, one of the city’s most iconic Mardi Gras Indian tribes, are known for their artistry, spirit, and legacy. This short documentary follows Corey, Alvon and JaCorey—teenage protégés of master barber and mentor Chief Bo Dollis Jr.—as they are initiated into adulthood through a centuries-old Black masking tradition rooted in resistance, pride, and creativity. The film offers an intimate look behind the scenes, capturing the long hours of sewing, storytelling and community building that lead up to the unveiling of each intricate and handcrafted suit. Through this process, the tradition becomes a powerful space for personal growth and the preservation of a cultural legacy. At its heart, Alexandra Kern’s Wild Magnolias is a story about how culture shapes identity and uplifts the next generation.