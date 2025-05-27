DigiDocs Naim and Wadee’a

This documentary short explores the life and times of the filmmaker’s Palestinian grandparents, Naim Azar and Wadee’a Aghabi , and the consequences they suffered in Jaffa because of the Nakba, the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by Zionists in 1948. Their lives are recounted through the oral testimonies of the couple’s three daughters and other relatives. The film weaves together personal memories to depict a couple’s life before their expulsion—and the lasting impact of displacement on their family. A film by Najwa Najjar.