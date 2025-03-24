DigiDocs Selfies

Reema Mahmoud, a displaced woman in Gaza, shares her struggles during the war through a letter in a bottle in which she talks about the beautiful life she once had. She hopes her message will inspire people to appreciate their lives and cherish peace. Selfies is part of From Ground Zero, a collection of 22 short films made in Gaza, initiated by Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi, to tell the untold stories of the current war. From Ground Zero was the official submission of Palestine, in the Best International Feature Film category of the 97th Academy Awards in 2025.