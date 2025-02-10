DigiDocs Sylvia Wynter: Beyond man

Sylvia Wynter was a radical philosopher from the Caribbean who explored modern history from the perspective of slavery, the Middle passage and plantation economics. In this animated documentary short, Wynter calls on us to rethink the very notion of what it is to be human. A film by Marcela Pizarro, Stefania Sottile and Pomona Pictures. Voices: scholar, Dr. Sophia Azeb and Greta Mendez, dancer. This film is part of a series, Race Historicised: Epistemologies of Colour, that delves into the archives of Black intellectual thought, to showcase the work of towering figures who have contributed to the anti-racist struggle, in both theory and action.