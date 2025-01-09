Children in Gaza live under the constant threat of Israeli bombardment. Soft Skin is a short film that shows the lengths mothers are forced to go to in case the worst should happen … and the psychological impact that has on their children. Soft Skin is part of From Ground Zero, a collection of 22 short films made in Gaza, initiated by Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi, to tell the untold stories of the current war. From Ground Zero is the official submission of Palestine in the International Feature Film category of the 97th Academy Awards.