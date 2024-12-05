Shujayya follows a family in Gaza reeling from the devastating consequences of the 2014 Israeli bombing.

Shujayya is a film about a Palestinian family struggling with profound loss and the devastating emotional and physical consequences of the Israeli bombing of their neighbourhood in Gaza in 2014. Families torn apart, children and parents maimed. They recall what was, and what is now gone forever. This film is written and directed by Mohammed Almughanni. Cinematography by Mahommed Almughanni, Yousef Mashharawi, Silvia Boarini, Mahommed Jabaly, and Ahmed Almughanni. Edited by Mohammed Almughanni. Produced by The Polish National Film, TV and Theatre School in Lodz, Poland.