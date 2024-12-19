W.E.B. Du Bois: The Power Of Double Consciousness

W.E.B. Du Bois, one of the founders of the NAACP, the first civil rights organisation in America.

The chronicles of W.E.B. Du Bois — scholar, sociologist, activist — are brought to life in this animated documentary short. In his book, The Souls of Black Folk, Du Bois captured what it means to be both African and American before going on to become a key thinker in the Pan African movement and in anti-colonial struggles worldwide. A film by Marcela Pizarro, Williams Zouzouo and Pomona Pictures. Voices: historian Maurice Jackson and scholar Nadiyah El Amin. The film is part of a series, Race Historicised: Epistemologies of Colour, that delves into the archives of Black intellectual thought, to showcase the work of towering figures who have contributed to the anti-racist struggle, in both theory and action.