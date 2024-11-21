Race Historicised: Fanon & Colonial Psychosis | DigiDocs

Fanon is a short film that explores the fascinating story of Frantz Fanon.

Fanon is a short film by Marcela Pizarro, Heloise Dorsan-Rachet and Pomona Pictures that explores the fascinating story of Frantz Fanon, one of the first intellectuals to expose the effects of racism on the psyche. His writings on settler colonialism, resistance and revolutionary action remain seminal texts around the world. This film is part of an animation series: Race Historicised. It reaches into the archives of Black intellectual thought and showcases the work of towering figures who have contributed to the anti-racist struggle in theory and in action.