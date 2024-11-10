DigiDocs Sorry Cinema

Palestinian filmmaker Ahmad Hassouna says ‘sorry’ to cinema as he puts his dreams of becoming a director aside to document his life under Israeli bombardment. Sorry Cinema is part of From Ground Zero, a collection of 22 short films made in Gaza initiated by Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi to tell the untold stories of the current war on film. From Ground Zero is the official submission of Palestine for the Best International Feature Film category of the 97th Academy Awards in 2025.

