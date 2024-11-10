DigiDocs 24 Hours

Palestinian filmmaker Alaa Damo, documents the events that took place over one day in Gaza to his friend Mosab Al Nadi, who survived three Israeli airstrikes and was buried under rubble, despite sheltering in so-called ‘safe zones’. 24 Hours is part of From Ground Zero, a collection of 22 short films made in Gaza initiated by Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi to tell the untold stories of the current war on film. From Ground Zero is the official submission of Palestine for the Best International Feature Film category of the 97th Academy Awards in 2025.