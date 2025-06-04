Can India become an economic superpower?

India’s economy grew by 7.4 percent in the first quarter, beating expectations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. The country continues to be the fastest-growing large economy and is poised to overtake Japan as the world’s fourth-largest.

In a recent boost to Modi’s government, India posted its best quarterly growth in a year. However, critics question whether that really translates into improved outcomes for all of India’s people. They are calling for deeper reforms to boost the nation’s competitiveness and to sustain that robust growth.

