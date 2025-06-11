Will the US-China ‘framework’ agreement defuse trade tension?

The US and China have agreed to a framework that restores a truce in their trade war after two days of talks in London.

The United States and China say they’ve reached in principle a framework to roll back some of the punitive measures they have taken against each other’s economies.

That means Washington could ease restrictions on selling chips to China if Beijing agrees to speed up the export of rare earths.

Whether that happens depends on the approval of presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The plan reached after talks in London marks the latest twist in a trade war that has threatened to disrupt global supply chains.

