Will Southeast Asian nations pick sides between the US and China?
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN, met for a high stakes summit.
They’ve long been hedging their bets.
But Southeast Asian nations are caught in the dispute between the United States and China.
The trade-dependent countries are under threat from Trump’s tariffs, too.
They face a delicate balancing act between economic survival and strategic neutrality.
The message was clear at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – ASEAN’s recent summit in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.
Member countries are recalibrating their economic partnerships to insulate their economies.
That includes a push to deepen trade ties with China and Gulf countries.
Why is the price of Japanese rice rocketing?
Plus, should older people work longer?
Published On 29 May 2025