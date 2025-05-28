Will Southeast Asian nations pick sides between the US and China?

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ASEAN, met for a high stakes summit.

They’ve long been hedging their bets.

But Southeast Asian nations are caught in the dispute between the United States and China.

The trade-dependent countries are under threat from Trump’s tariffs, too.

They face a delicate balancing act between economic survival and strategic neutrality.

The message was clear at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – ASEAN’s recent summit in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

Member countries are recalibrating their economic partnerships to insulate their economies.

That includes a push to deepen trade ties with China and Gulf countries.

