Is the race for clean energy losing momentum?

The US is pivoting back to fossil fuels, China is ramping up renewables, while Europe is trying to catch up.

It is not just a race to cut emissions. The scramble for clean energy is turning into a battle over political and economic dominance.

In the United States, President Donald Trump is moving to fast-track fossil fuel projects and to roll back climate policies.

China is ramping up clean technology investment to cement its dominance.

Europe is facing challenges in catching up with the two nations.

Developing nations are falling behind, demanding a fair shot at green energy investment.

With climate change-fuelled disasters causing billions of dollars in damage, the race for clean energy has never been more critical.