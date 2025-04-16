Who will win the US-China trade war?

US-China trade war escalates with huge stakes for the economies of both nations and the rest of the world.

The US and China are locked in a fast-moving trade war. It’s a game of brinkmanship.

Tariffs on both sides are now so high that commerce between them is effectively about to cease.

If it escalates into a full economic break, the consequences will hurt both economies and will send shockwaves worldwide.

But, if he wants to negotiate, Donald Trump might have to bargain alone.

China is seeking to win allies elsewhere, in Europe and Southeast Asia, where many nations also face punitive Trump tariffs.

And Trump’s tariffs on Chinese tech products.

