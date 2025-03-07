Will the US make business deals with Russia?

US secretary of state says there are ‘extraordinary’ economic opportunities in Russia.

After three years of Western sanctions, Russia could once again be open for American businesses — but only if a deal can be done to end the war in Ukraine.

US President Trump says he wants to see major economic deals with Russia, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says there are “extraordinary” opportunities there.

Moscow says it is open to economic cooperation, but its war-driven economy is overheated, interest rates are high, and the business environment is unpredictable.

The European Union and India aim to finalise a free trade deal by 2025.

Germany is planning to relax debt rules to boost defence spending.

Plus, why are so many Senegalese people unemployed?