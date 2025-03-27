Who’s winning the global race for critical minerals?

US President Donald Trump has invoked wartime powers to boost production of critical minerals.

Critical minerals are crucial to clean energy technologies and defence manufacturing. Their demand is growing fast, and so is competition among leading economies for rare earths.

But it is China that dominates supply chains. The United States is scrambling to reduce its reliance on Beijing for critical minerals.

From potential deals with Ukraine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, to tariff threats against Canada and Greenland. Washington is accused of using economic coercion to get its hands on the elements. The US also wants to ramp up production at home.

