Will Trump’s policies pay off or will the US fall into recession?

President Donald Trump wants to restructure the US economy. He’s promising Americans a boom in wealth.

President Donald Trump wants to transform the United States into a manufacturing powerhouse.

His favourite tool to help him achieve that is tariffs. He believes the measures will help bring revenues and relocate factories to the US. The trade-off is many Americans will have to suffer short-term pain for long-term gain.

Consumers are now downbeat on the outlook for the economy, and they are buckling down.

Stock markets are flashing warning signs. Despite that, Trump seems intent on pressing ahead with his plans.

