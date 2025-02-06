Could Trump’s tariffs upend the world’s economic order?

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Mexico and Canada are on hold for now, but the trade dispute with China rumbles on.

United States President Donald Trump has delayed imposing tariffs on his closest trading allies for a month after Canada and Mexico gave him guarantees on border security and fentanyl trafficking.

Trump’s supporters say his strategy to leverage the US economy to force concessions from other nations has notched a win.

China has hit back against Trump’s additional tariffs with its own measures due to take effect on Monday.

That could give the world’s two largest economies some time to step back from an escalating trade dispute.

