Is the US-Ukraine mineral deal a win-win agreement?

Ukraine agrees to grant the US access to its mineral wealth.

Critical minerals are crucial for the production of high-tech products, including electric vehicles, mobile phones, AI infrastructure and weapons.

It is estimated that Ukraine holds nearly 5 percent of the world’s reserves of rare earth elements.

Kyiv has agreed to jointly develop its riches, including oil and gas, with the United States. Ukraine wants guarantees on security and money for weapons.

The US wants to break China’s grip on the world’s mineral supply chains.

But is it a win-win deal?

