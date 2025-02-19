What are the risks of Trump’s tariffs for the US and the world?

Donald Trump’s tariff policies are starting to take shape and they’ve led to condemnation across the globe.

“An eye for an eye, a tariff for a tariff, same exact amount.” That is how Donald Trump billed reciprocal tariffs on other countries during the United States presidential election campaign.

Soon after taking charge, he moved to implement them, potentially in April. The measures come on top of tariffs announced for China, Canada and Mexico as well as on metal imports.

Trump says duties will collect a lot of money to reduce debt. But, he has acknowledged that prices would rise temporarily. That could turn into a headache for him after inflation rose unexpectedly last month and for the Federal Reserve as it navigates the path forward for interest rates.