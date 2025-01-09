Can Syria’s new leaders fix the broken economy?

After almost 14 years of civil war, Syria’s economy is in ruins.

Most of its oil and gas wells, roads, electricity grids, farmland and infrastructure are damaged.

Crippling the economy even further is a wide range of Western sanctions imposed on the nation and on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the main group that overthrew Bashar al-Assad and is now leading Syria’s transition.

The new administration says lifting those sanctions is vital to help rebuild the country. But will they be removed?

Plus, Ukraine has halted Russia’s gas flows to Europe.

And sales of foreign smartphones have dropped by almost half in China.