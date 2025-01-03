What lies ahead for the global economy in 2025?

Inflation, geopolitical tensions and trade rows have hampered the global economy in 2024. What’s in store in 2025?

A global fight against inflation, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, an escalation in trade tariffs between China on one side, the United States and its allies on the other, and a slowing Chinese economy that has raised alarm due to its ramifications for the rest of the world, and a strong US dollar with a robust economy – while Europe plays catch-up.

The global economy has faced multiple challenges in the past year. Yet, it has proven to be, for the most part, resilient. So what lies ahead in 2025?