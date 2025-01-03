Video Duration 27 minutes 55 seconds
What lies ahead for the global economy in 2025?
Inflation, geopolitical tensions and trade rows have hampered the global economy in 2024. What’s in store in 2025?
A global fight against inflation, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, an escalation in trade tariffs between China on one side, the United States and its allies on the other, and a slowing Chinese economy that has raised alarm due to its ramifications for the rest of the world, and a strong US dollar with a robust economy – while Europe plays catch-up.
The global economy has faced multiple challenges in the past year. Yet, it has proven to be, for the most part, resilient. So what lies ahead in 2025?
Published On 3 Jan 2025