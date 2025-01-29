Who will pay for rebuilding Gaza?

With mass destruction and millions of tonnes of rubble, rebuilding Gaza requires tens of billions of dollars.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have made their way back to the north of Gaza.

But, many of them won’t have homes or businesses to return to.

Israel’s 15-month war on the strip has reduced entire neighbourhoods to rubble.

Healthcare, education, roads, agricultural land and most utilities like water, electricity, sewage and communications systems have been destroyed.

The destruction has hit the very fabric of Palestinian life in Gaza, setting back its development by 69 years, according to the UN.

