Why is Donald Trump pivoting to fossil fuels?

The president says he is unleashing oil in a dramatic U-turn in US energy policy.

President Donald Trump says he will increase oil output and unleash the United States energy industry.

He’s also declared a national energy emergency.

While oil companies might be celebrating, Trump also pledged to roll back support for clean energy, spelling trouble for that sector.

He says his plans are aimed at achieving domestic prosperity and curbing inflation because oil and gas prices touch every part of the economy.

The measures could have serious implications across the entire energy landscape from oilfields to windfarms.

And big banks have pulled out of climate change groups.

Plus, will Trump policies boost cryptocurrencies?