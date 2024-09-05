The number of older people is increasing around the world. Millions of them are set to leave the workforce.

From the United States and Europe to Japan and China, the world’s population is growing older. By 2050, the number of people aged 65 and above is set to rise to 1.6 billion globally.

The rapid ageing of societies is raising concerns about the future of the global economy. So, is our world set for slow economic growth? Or can an ageing workforce help keep economies churning?

China’s steel exports are set to reach an eight-year high. We explore the global implications.

Plus, is gaming in trouble?