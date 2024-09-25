Can Israel afford another war in Lebanon?

Israel’s war on Gaza has ground its vital economic sectors to a halt.

Almost a year into the war on Gaza, Israel’s economy is facing its deepest decline in years.

Military spending is ballooning, borrowing is rocketing and revenues are drying up.

International trust in its economy is waning.

Thousands of highly educated and skilled workers are leaving Israel, while attracting new talent to a country at war is challenging.

Israeli economists fear a wider war in the Middle East could strain the economy even further.

Lebanon is in a deep economic crisis and a war with Israel could strain its resources even further.

