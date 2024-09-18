Why does a US rate cut matter?

The United States Federal Reserve has cut interest rates for the first time since 2020.

It was seen as the clearest signal yet that central banks are winning the fight against inflation.

The US Federal Reserve – usually seen as a global leader – has joined other banks around the world in lowering the cost of borrowing.

The long-awaited policy shift by the Fed marks a turning point in the economy and for Americans who suffered with a high cost of living for the past few years.

