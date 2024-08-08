Will Kamala Harris’s economic plans sway US voters?

Fears of a United States recession are putting the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris to the test.

Unemployment in the US is at its highest level in nearly three years. And the world’s largest economy looks in danger of falling into recession.

The data has spooked global markets and called into question the economic record of the Biden-Harris administration.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, may now find it harder to pitch her economic plans.

She’s got nearly four months to sway voters who trust her rival – Republican Donald Trump – more on the economy. Can she win?

