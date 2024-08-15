What’s the economic impact of immigrants?

The West is seeing record immigration inflows, but far-right groups are blaming their economic grievances on refugees and asylum seekers.

From Donald Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric to the wave of violence that has swept across England and Northern Ireland, the debate around the impact of immigration on local economies is heating up.

Far-right politicians in the West blame economic grievances on the unprecedented influx of refugees and asylum seekers.

And they are mobilising their supporters to push anti-immigration policies and gain power.

But are immigrants to blame for the lack of jobs, stagnant wages, inequality and declining public services?

Or is it about government policies?

