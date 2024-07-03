Who’s best for the US economy? Biden or Trump?

The race to the White House may come down to the economic records of the two leading presidential candidates.

The first US presidential debate might be remembered for Joe Biden’s faltering performance.

But, many on Wall Street give the president high marks on his handling of the economy.

A high-tech boom is in full swing and the stock market has never been higher.

Many people on Main Street though are not convinced, they say they trust former President Donald Trump more, with the high cost of living a major concern.

What American voters think about the issue could decide who wins the race to the White House.

Can Milei’s reforms fix Argentina’s economic crisis?

Is Peru pivoting toward China?