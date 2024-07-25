Transport is changing rapidly, so what does the future hold?

Buckle up for a wild ride. Taxis could take to the skies and self-driving cars will become more common.

It is the glue that binds economies. Transportation connects people and businesses worldwide. But, the choices we make about how to get from one place to another can have a large impact on the environment. Transportation is responsible for about 37 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The World Bank says the move to sustainable transport could save $70 trillion in mobility costs by 2050.

As governments look to the future, they’re aiming to decarbonise their economies and shift away from fossil-fueled vehicles.

Will new technologies change the way we move goods too, and what about aviation?