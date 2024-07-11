NATO pushes members to raise defence spending to 2% of GDP

Military alliance scrambles to deter Russia and prepare for a potential Donald Trump presidency as it marks 75 years.

NATO is holding a summit in Washington, DC, to mark its 75th anniversary. The celebrations come at a time of uncertainty over the United States presidential election in November and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Members are under pressure to raise military spending to 2 percent of their gross domestic products. US presidential contender Donald Trump has long demanded that members step up their contributions. Is higher defence spending necessary at a time of economic uncertainty?

Plus: How is a new confederation of military governments dividing West Africa?

And what does the future hold for Boeing after a plea deal with the US government?